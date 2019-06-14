Seal found with stomach full of rocks returns to the ocean

MYSTIC, Conn. (WPRI) — A seal was released back into the ocean Friday after he was rescued in March with a stomach full of rocks.

After three months of care, volunteers from Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program released Seuss, a yearling male harp seal, at Blue Shutters Beach.

The Animal Rescue Team found Seuss in South Kingstown in late March. The team was first worried about his thin body and dehydration, but later discovered that his stomach was full of rocks during a standard admission exam.

The Aquarium’s Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Jen Flower, removed nearly three pounds of rocks from Seuss’ stomach during surgery. Following surgery, Seuss was treated for his wounds and dehydration and fed a diet to help lead him to a healthy weight.

With the work of Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, Seuss gained a few pounds and recovered from surgery and dehydration, making him ready to return to the water.

Mystic Aquarium will be holding its annual “Seals on the Rocks” fundraiser on July 26 to help support the Animal Rescue Program’s mission to rescue, care for and release marine mammals like Seuss.