CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A young gray seal rescued from Bermuda earlier this year has returned to the sea.

The 4-year-old seal, named Northlands, was found stranded at Clearwater Beach in Bermuda back in February, according to Mystic Aquarium.

Northlands was “out of habitat,” according to the aquarium, meaning he was found in waters not suitable for his survival. The seal was also malnourished and dehydrated, weighing only 26 pounds when he first arrived at Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic last month.

The aquarium said Northlands has since made a marked recovery, nearly doubling his weight during rehabilitation.

Northlands returned to the ocean Tuesday at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown. The aquarium’s Sea School Preschool painted his kennel and wished him well prior to his release.

“It has been such an honor to be a part of Northland’s journey and we’ve seen tremendous growth during the time he’s spent here,” Animal Rescue Program Manager Sarah Callan said. “I believe I speak for all of us when I say we are thrilled to see Northlands return to his ocean home in good health.”