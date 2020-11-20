CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19, Fauci says

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — While we’ve all got things on our mind this holiday season, one thing we don’t need to worry about is Santa Claus coming to town. He’ll be spreading joy, not the virus, says the top U.S. infectious disease expert.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the big man in red is actually immune to COVID-19.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” he told USA Today.

With Santa’s advanced age and excess weight from all those cookies, it makes sense that kids might worry he’s at high risk. But rest assured, boys and girls, Santa’s magic can overcome anything—even the coronavirus.

And as they’ve been doing for the past 65 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will honor their tradition of tracking the big man’s progress as he delivers toys across the globe.

In addition to their call center, NORAD’s Santa tracker will be live at noradsanta.org and available through apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

