Sam Adams’ new ‘Space Craft’ beer is ready for take off

BOSTON (WPRI) — What was one small step for Sam Adams turned out to be one giant leap for craft beer.

The brewing company will soon be launching an “out of this world” new beer called “Space Craft.”

Courtesy: Sam Adams Brewing Company

The beer was brewed from 66 pounds of hops that traveled 300 miles above the Earth on the first-ever all-civilian space mission last month.

The “orbited hops,” according to the brewing company, were used to create a West Coast-style IPA that has “a firm bitterness, with generous tropical notes like grapefruit, guava and passion fruit, and piney and resiny hop aromas.”

Sam Adams is already taking pre-orders for the beer online. It will be available for purchase in person at the Sam Adams Boston Brewery and Taproom starting Nov. 16, just in time for the expected peak of the Leonid meteor shower.

A four-pack of the limited-time beer costs $22.23, an homage to the Inspiration4 crew’s flight which lasted two days, 23 hours and three minutes.