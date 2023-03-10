EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Our clocks will spring ahead this Sunday, and while the added sunshine will be a welcome change for many, adjusting to a new sleep schedule can pose concerns.

AAA put out a warning Friday that even just one sleepless night can impair driving performance and double the risk of a crash.

“Statistics show that the number of fatigue-related auto crashes increases in the days following the clock change,” said Marian Berkowtiz, founder of the Massachusetts-based Drowsy Driving Prevention Project.

AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire urged drivers to adjust their sleep schedules to prevent drowsiness on the road.

“It’s essential for everyone to be extra vigilant about staying alert during these critical weeks as our bodies adjust,” she said.

This concern is just one of the many reasons why U.S Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is asking Congress to put the annual tradition to an end. The Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, would give an extra hour of sunlight in the winter months.

The Senate passed the bill last spring, but it never won approval from the House.

Whitehouse believes that if states implement these changes, it could improve public health and the economy.

However, daylight saving time does serve as a helpful safety reminder. Fire officials urge people to use the opportunity to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Data from the National Fire Protection Association shows that 41% of house fire deaths were in homes with no smoke alarms, while 16% were in homes with no working alarms.