Rustic Drive-In planning for safe reopening

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Good news, movie fans! The Rustic Tri-View Drive-In will soon be opening.

Gov. Gina Raimondo included the Rustic as part of the state’s reopening plan, according to a post on the drive-in’s Facebook page.

“Now, it does take some time to open safely and responsibly, but we wanted you all to know that we are doing EVERYTHING in our power to get our beloved Drive-In opened as soon as we safely can!” the post read.

The drive-in says they will provide more details soon and keep the public informed on their progress.

“Thank you for your continuous support,” the post continued. “We look forward to opening our doors to you!”

