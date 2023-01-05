PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a sad moment for pasta lovers everywhere.

Ronzoni, a popular pasta brand, announced it has officially discontinued its pastina variety.

“This wasn’t a decision we wanted to make,” Ronzoni said in a statement earlier this week.

Pastina, a beloved comfort food, is a miniature star-shaped pasta that is typically served with butter or in soups.

The company said it recently learned its long-term supplier would “no longer be making Ronzoni Pastina as of January 2023.”

“We searched extensively for an alternative solution, but were unable to identify a viable option to make pastina in the same beloved small shape, size and standards you have come to expect from Ronzoni,” the company wrote. “As a result, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue the product.”

The news hasn’t been well received by those who came to know and love pastina. In fact, a petition is circulating urging Ronzoni’s parent company, 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, to “reverse their ill-advised decision.”

“Pastina has been a staple in households across the globe for decades, and has long been heralded as the perfect choice when you’re feeling under the weather and in need of a meal that is filling but won’t upset your stomach,” the petition states. “Whether you serve it with butter, marinara sauce or in soup, pastina is the ideal choice for anyone seeking a little TLC.”

Not all hope is lost, however. Other pasta brands, including Barilla and Prince, sell their own pastina.

Ronzoni also said it hasn’t given up, though it’s unclear when the beloved pasta variety could return to store shelves, if at all.