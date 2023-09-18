PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo recently welcomed a new serval and is asking for help building her new exhibit.

Velma was one of 75 felines rescued from a distressed private breeding facility in California, according to the zoo.

Though the zoo had already planned on adding servals at some point, Velma came “much earlier than anticipated.”

“With capital projects already allocated in the budget for the year, the zoo decided to raise emergency funds to build her home,” the zoo wrote in a social media post on Monday.

The zoo said it has been raising money for Velma’s exhibit over the last couple of months and is looking to build her permanent home before the winter.

Anyone who wants to donate to the construction of Velma’s enclosure can do so online.

Servals are described as medium-sized wild cats native to sub-Saharan Africa. The felines are known for their spotted and striped fur, as well as their large rounded ears.

Velma the serval. (Courtesy: Roger Williams Park Zoo)

