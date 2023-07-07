PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo recently welcomed two new animals to its ever-growing family.

Norman, the bat-eared fox, and Yuji, the Kirk’s dik-dik, came to Providence from the Memphis Zoo earlier this spring.

The 1-year-old boys are still exploring their new habitat, which they share with the zoo’s West African black crowned cranes Duck Duck and Van der Graaf.

Bat-eared foxes are small African foxes known for their enormous ears that are more than 5 inches tall, according to the zoo.

“These ears give them incredible hearing and are great at keeping them cool, but they also make them quite adorable,” the zoo explained.

The zoo said Kirk’s dik-diks are also native to Africa, and are one of the smallest species of antelope in the world.

Norman the bat-eared fox. (Courtesy: Roger Williams Park Zoo)

