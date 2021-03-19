Roger Williams Park Zoo to host Asian Lantern Spectacular

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Roger Williams Park Zoo is preparing to host yet another spectacular event.

The zoo, which is known for its nationally acclaimed Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular and it’s new Holiday Lights Spectacular, will be kicking off an Asian Lantern Spectacular this April.

The months-long festival will feature more than 50 glowing lantern displays, all produced by Hanart Culture. In addition, the zoo said there will also be an interactive lantern area for kids, Asian-inspired cuisine and drinks and hand-crafted keepsakes.

The zoo-wide walk-through will begin April 15 and end July 4 and will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for children, and must be purchased online. All guests over the age of 2 are required to wear face masks and must adhere to the zoo’s social distancing protocols.

The event will take place rain or shine. The zoo said while guests have to purchase tickets for an arrival window, they can stay as long as they’d like until the event closes for the night.

