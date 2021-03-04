Roger Williams Park Zoo searching for animal lovers to join their team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some good news for animal lovers on the job hunt: Roger Williams Park Zoo is looking for people to join their team.

The zoo said they have a variety of open full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available.

Available positions include building and grounds maintenance event staff, general technicians, visitors services staff, plumbing and HVAC technician, wild bunch guest ambassador captains and seasonal horticulturalists.

The zoo said their mission is “to create engaging experiences that empower guests to join us in conserving wildlife and wild places.”

Relevant experience may be preferred for some of the positions, the zoo said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the positions or applying can do so on the zoo’s website.