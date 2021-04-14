Roger Williams Park Zoo postpones Asian Lantern Spectacular debut

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Roger Williams Park Zoo’s new Asian Lantern Spectacular will be opening two days later than originally planned due to an impending storm.

The zoo-wide walk-through was supposed to open to the public on Thursday, but the zoo has instead pushed the debut to Saturday night.

The months-long festival will feature more than 50 glowing lantern displays, all produced by Hanart Culture. In addition, the zoo said there will also be an interactive lantern area for kids, Asian-inspired cuisine and drinks and hand-crafted keepsakes.

Those who purchased tickets for Thursday or Friday are asked to contact Visitor Services at info@rwpzoo.org for a refund or to reschedule.

In the email, the zoo asks guests to include their order number as well as the new date and time they’d like to visit.

The event will run through June 4 and will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Here’s a sneak peek at the Asian Lantern Spectacular (Story continues below gallery):

Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for children, and must be purchased online. All guests over the age of 2 are required to wear face masks and must adhere to the zoo’s social distancing protocols.

The zoo said while guests have to purchase tickets for an arrival window, they can stay as long as they’d like until the event closes for the night.

