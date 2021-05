PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo’s family of armadillos grew by four Tuesday.

The zoo’s nine-banded armadillo named Patsy gave birth to four female pups.

In each litter, according to the zoo, nine-banded armadillos always have four identical pups of the same gender.

The pups are named Sophia, Rose, Dorothy and Blanche.

The zoo said Patsy and all of her pups are doing well and are bonding off-exhibit.