Roger Williams Park Zoo lit up for walk-through holiday spectacular

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is lit up for its annual holiday lights spectacular.

The display features 40 acres of festive, luminous displays and more than 3 million lights visitors can walk through. The display was drive-thru only in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

“With the walk-through, we can do a lot of neat things,” said Ron Patalano, the zoo’s director of operations. “We have Santa here on Thursday nights, every Thursday night of the show. We have choirs singing, we have a smores pit everybody can enjoy, toast marshmallows.”

Lavergne Family Holiday Display. (Submitted photo)

“The greatest thing about this show is that you can take your time,” he added. “If you want to double back, you can double back, go back to exhibits that you wanted to get a second look at.”

COVID-19 precautions are still in place to keep people safe, such as limiting the number of visitors per hour, but masks are not required.

The display is open 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until Jan. 2, 2022.

Tickets for the spectacular can be purchased online.