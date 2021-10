SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I (WPRI) — The URI football team left T.F Green in style on Friday as they traveled down to Maryland.

It was a big surprise for the Rams as New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, lent the team the plane as they fly down to face the Towson Tigers on Saturday.

The players had no idea and were shocked when they arrived at the airport. The generous offer spared the team a 7-hour bus ride.

URI is currently undefeated this season with a 5-0 record.