Riverside art teacher pays tribute to Brady using snow

RIVERSIDE, R.I. (WPRI) — A lot of people have been talking about quarterback Tom Brady this week after his retirement announcement.

There may even be some hurt feelings after he left New England out of his original announcement, but that’s not the case for Katina Gustafson.

She decided to pay tribute to Brady using the snow from the blizzard last weekend that dumped about two feet of snow on New England.

Gustafson created a super-sized snow sculpture of a Patriots helmet, complete with a logo and Brady’s number 12. She says the only items she uses besides her hands is a long skinny kitchen knife to shave and sculpt the snow, and spray paint for color.

The Riverside Middle School art teacher posted the photos to her Facebook page called Anchored By Art with the caption “This one is for Tom Brady.” It even looks like her dog enjoyed the sculpture.