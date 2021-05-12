RISPCA seeks foster home for dog seized in cruelty case

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is looking for a foster home that meets specific requirements for a dog that was rescued from animal cruelty last year.

Benni, a 6-year-old Pitbull mix, was rescued from a home in Tiverton last September. A second dog, Remy, was also rescued but died a few months later.

Both dogs were found severely neglected and in need of immediate medical attention.

The RISPCA said Benni had a large tumor removed on her back leg, and while she currently seems to be doing well, she does have behavioral issues that likely stem from the abuse.

Benni had previously been placed in a foster home, but the RISPCA said they quickly learned she struggles with guarding (also known as possessive aggression) and doesn’t like other animals.

She also climbs fences, according to the RISPCA, so she needs to be supervised while outside.

The perfect foster home for Benni, the RISPCA said, would be with an adult family with no pets or children.

Courtesy of RISPCA

Courtesy of RISPCA

Courtesy of RISPCA

Courtesy of RISPCA



Despite her behavioral challenges, the RISPCA said Benni is a sweet dog that loves non-stop belly rubs, wearing pajamas and co-piloting daily car rides.

The RISPCA said they will continue to provide Benni with medical support while she is living with her foster family.

Anyone who’s interested in fostering Benni is asked to contact Destiny Cordeiro, RISPCA’s volunteer and foster care coordinator, by emailing dcordeiro@rispca.com or calling (401) 789-1091 ext. 2.