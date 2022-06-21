EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) will receive a large shipment Tuesday afternoon.

12 News has learned a medical research breeding facility relinquished 40 beagles.

The RISPCA will be taking over the care of the animals from the Humane Society of the United States. Fifteen puppies and 25 adults will arrive in Warwick at a new RISPCA shelter location.

“These beagles were relinquished by a facility which breeds animals for animal testing and were born and lived in confined, unsanitary conditions, apparently with limited socialization with humans,” the RISPCA said in a statement.

The organization expects the beagles to be “highly adoptable,” saying they welcome interactions with humans.

The dogs, who were in conditions of neglect, will be the first animals housed at the new site, which will become an animal shelter and low-cost veterinary clinic in July, according to the RISPCA.

RISPCA staff will tend to the beagles and house them in air-conditioned offices.

Those interested in adopting can visit the RISPCA website.