SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s second Crumbl will officially open its doors next week, 12 News has learned.

The bakery will celebrate its grand opening Friday. The new shop is located in The Crossing at Smithfield on Putnam Pike, where Chipotle used to be.

The Smithfield store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The bakery will begin offering delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping on May 24. Until then, the cookies can only be bought in person.

The cookies are sold individually, as well as in 4-packs, 6-packs and 12-packs.

Rhode Island’s first Crumbl opened in East Greenwich earlier this year. Prior to that, Rhode Islanders had to travel to Attleboro to get their Crumbl fix.

Crumbl opened a bakery at Patriot Place in Foxboro last month, and 12 News has also learned that another shop is in the works at Dartmouth Town Centre.

The Utah-based chain has more than 600 bakeries nationwide, according to its website. Crumbl is known for its weekly rotating menu of cookies, with its chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies being the only consistent flavors.