JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Ocean State’s first Raising Cane’s is expected to open early next year, 12 News has learned.

The fast-food restaurant that’s under construction at Stonehill Market Place in Johnston will officially open its doors in January, according to Raising Cane’s spokesperson Hannah Henderson.

Henderson also confirmed that the restaurant being built off of Highland Avenue in Seekonk will open up sometime in February.

The exact opening dates for both locations have not yet been determined.

The Johnston restaurant is expected to have two drive-thru lanes and a dining room that can seat approximately 100 customers.

The Louisiana-based chain primarily serves chicken fingers, along with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and its signature “Cane’s Sauce.”

The closest Raising Cane’s to Rhode Island is currently located in Boston.