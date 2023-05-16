WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Anticipation is building brick by brick as local LEGO lovers get ready for the Rhode Island Brick Convention.

The event will make its debut at the West Warwick Civic Center on May 20 and 21.

LEGO artists from all around the country will be displaying their creations, and there will be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities like the cast from the LEGO Masters TV show.

The event will also have some hands-on activities, such as brick pits with thousands of LEGOs to build with and the walk-through Star Wars Zone.

Tickets are $15 and a portion of the proceeds will go to Creations for Charity, which helps buy LEGO sets for underprivileged kids.

Organizers recommend buying tickets online ahead of time, since they’re selling out quickly.

For more information, visit the Brick Convention’s website.