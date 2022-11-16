WEST WARWICK. R.I. (WPRI) — Local LEGO lovers, mark your calendars.

The Brick Convention is making its Ocean State debut in May 2023.

The Brick Convention is being billed as “a celebration of all things LEGO.” It will feature large-scale displays, brick vendors, new and retired LEGO sets and a hands-on construction zone.

Tickets to the Brick Convention, which will be held inside the West Warwick Civic Center, cost $15 and can be purchased online.

The two-day convention will take place May 20 and 21. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Creations for Charity, a non-profit organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged kids during the holidays.