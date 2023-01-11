EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s first Crumbl Cookies is expected to open as early as February, 12 News has learned.

The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave’s Marketplace and The Savory Grape.

Paul Nardozzi, who is opening the store with his wife, said construction should be completed over the next couple of weeks.

Nardozzi said he plans to open the shop by mid-February, though an exact date hasn’t been set yet.

Meanwhile, a company spokesperson confirmed that a second Crumbl location is also in the works. That store will move into The Crossing at Smithfield where Chipotle used to be.

“We are excited to be a part of the [East] Greenwich and Smithfield communities,” the spokesperson said.

Nardozzi said the owner of the Smithfield store recently told him construction there should begin relatively soon.

The Utah-based chain is known for its weekly rotating menu of cookies, though its chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies are the only two consistent flavors.

Crumbl has more than 600 bakeries nationwide, according to its website. The closest Crumbl to Rhode Island right now is currently located in Attleboro.