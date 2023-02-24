EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Cookie lovers rejoice!

Rhode Island’s first Crumbl officially opened its doors Friday morning.

The bakery is located in East Greenwich Square between Dave’s Marketplace and The Savory Grape.

12 News first learned Crumbl was coming to Rhode Island back in January.

The Division Street bakery is locally-owned by Beth and Paul Nardozzi, who were inspired to open Rhode Island’s first Crumbl after trying the cookies while on vacation in California.

“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors,” the Nardozzis said.

The Utah-based chain is known for its weekly rotating menu of cookies, though its chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookie are the only two consistent flavors.

This week’s specialty flavors include the Vanilla Glaze ft. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Birthday Cake, Neapolitan, Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip and a “Mystery Cookie.” Crumbl’s more than 275 flavors rotate weekly, with the new lineup dropping every Sunday.

Crumbl has more than 600 bakeries nationwide, according to its website.

The bakery plans to begin offering delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping on March 1. Until then, the cookies can only be bought in person at the bakery.

The cookies can be bought individually, as well as in 4-packs, 6-packs or 12-packs.

The bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Prior to the opening of the East Greenwich location, Rhode Islanders had to travel to Attleboro to get their Crumbl fix.

Crumbl has been popping up all across Southern New England. Rhode Island’s second Crumbl location is set to open in Smithfield by the end of the year.

12 News has also learned Crumbl is coming to Dartmouth Town Centre this spring and Patriot Place in Foxboro this summer.