RI’s Big Blue Bug lighting ceremony goes virtual

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the 28th year, the large termite overlooking I-95 will don his holiday gear Tuesday evening.

Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island, the lighting ceremony will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Big Blue Solutions, the pest control company, is once again decorating ‘Nibbles Woodaway’ with lights and antlers.

His signature blinking red nose that has appeared in the past 27 lightings will be dark this year, tucked safely under his mask in “silent recognition of the importance of proper mask-wearing during this pandemic.”

Nibbles first started wearing a mask in April, as seen in the video below that was posted to the 12 News Facebook page.