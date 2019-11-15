RI’s Beisel issues apology after ‘Survivor’ controversy

(WPRI) — After Thursday night’s airing of “Survivor,” contestant and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel went to Twitter to apologize for her actions during the game.

After contestant Kellee Kim accused contestant Dan Spilo of inappropriately touching her, Beisel and Missy Byrd concocted their own fake story in hopes of convincing others to vote him out. In the end, Dan survived and Kim was voted out.

Beisel and Byrd were skewered on social media for using the “#MeToo” movement as gameplay.

In a long Twitter post, the Olympic swimmer issue an apology for her actions.

“After watching the episode, I am deeply ashamed of my actions and they do not reflect my character and who I am in my day-to-day life,” Biesel tweeted. “After watching the episode, my eyes were opened to a completely different truth, and I received an abundance of information that I was entirely unaware of while playing the game. I had no idea the severity of the situation.”

Biesel went on to apologize to Kellee, another player, and women in general.

“Sexual harassment and sexual assault are extremely serious, life-altering topics that I do not take lightly. They have no business being used as tactics to further one’s own agenda, whether it be real life or in the game of survivor. I am beyond disappointed with my behavior and will use this as a life-changing, teaching moment,” Beisel said.

She also apologized to Dan and men everywhere, saying, “Your reputation is never meant to be someone else’s stepping stone. It is not a topic to joke about or to be used as a tactical ploy, and for that, I apologize.”

Byrd, an Air Force veteran, also took to Twitter to apologize for her actions.

“I became so caught up in gameplay that I did not realize a very serious situation, nor did I handle it with the care that it deserved,” Byrd said.

Responding to Biesel’s tweet, some said they weren’t buying her apology.

You were very aware. We saw the talks w/Kellee, Missy & Janet. You: "The merge is about numbers, so right now my job is to do whatever it takes to get on the right side of the numbers. If I can play up that card (Dan situation) in whatever way possible, I'll do it."#Survivor39 — BusyBeaching (@BusyBeaching) November 15, 2019