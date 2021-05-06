RI willing to pay artist $50K to paint Raimondo’s official portrait

FILE – In this April 7, 2021, file photo Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Raimondo estimates she has talked to more than 50 business leaders about the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package that includes corporate tax increases, She is encouraging companies to focus on the entire package instead of the tax increases. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ If you think you have what it takes to paint former Governor Gina Raimondo’s official state portrait, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) wants to hear from you.

The state is asking anyone who’s interested to submit an application online.

The job comes with a $50,000 commission and additional stipends to cover travel, crating and shipping of the finished painting.

Artists are required to submit a resume and upload six digital images of previous work by June 30., then Raimondo herself will choose an artist from the applicant pool. She is expected to make a decision by December.

Randall Rosenbaum, the executive director of the RISCA, encouraged female artists, artists of color and emerging artists to apply.

“This commission is an opportunity to capture the unique and historic nature of the first woman governor of our state,” he said in a statement.

Raimondo was elected as Rhode Island’s first female governor in November 2014, and resigned earlier this year after she was chosen to join the Biden administration as commerce secretary.

The painting must be completed by November 2022. For more information or to submit an application, click here.