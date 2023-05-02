NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Well it’s official: Rhode Island is now the “home of the Good Burger” sequel.

The Rhode Island Film and Television Office announced Tuesday that Good Burger 2 will begin filming in the Ocean State on May 18.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon classic will be filmed in the former Friendly’s restaurant in North Providence, which has been vacant since it shuttered back 2019, along with other undisclosed locations.

“With our unique landscape and talented local artists, Rhode Island is an ideal location for filmmakers,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “Every time a production shoots here, we see a positive impact on our local businesses. This is the type of energy that keeps moving our economy forward.”

The original Good Burger movie, starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, was based off of a fast food skit on the Nickelodeon comedy series All That.

Thompson and Mitchell are reprising their roles as Dexter and Ed for the sequel, during which the two will reunite at the present day Good Burger restaurant.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger,” Thompson said. “Being part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal.”

In the sequel, Dexter finds himself down on his luck. Ed happily gives Dexter his old job back at Good Burger, which now has a “zany new group of employees,” according to the Rhode Island Film and Television Office.

The movie is being produced by both Thompson and Mitchell. The Rhode Island Film and Television Office said the sequel is being penned by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who were involved in the original Good Burger movie and All That series, as well as John Ryan Jr., who founded a production company called Artists For Artists with Thompson.

Ryan Jr., who’s also a Rhode Island native, said he and Thompson are excited to “…give very patient Good Burger fans the sequel they have been craving.”

The movie will eventually be released on the streaming service Paramount+.

The Rhode Island Film and Television Office announced last week that Boston Casting is in search of actors and extras for the movie.

This isn’t the first high-profile sequel to be filmed in Rhode Island in recent years. Hocus Pocus 2 dropped on Disney+ last fall after filming for more than a year in the Ocean State.