PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Big changes are coming to Rhode Island’s most traveled highway.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) plans on renumbering the exits along I-95 later this month.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year plan to update the exits on interstates and other limited-access highways to reflect keyed mile markers, which is a system used nationwide. The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

The state has already renumbered the exits along other state highways, including I-195 and I-295. I-95 is the last highway that needs to be renumbered, according to RIDOT.

The state will begin renumbering the exits along I-95 from the Connecticut border in Hopkinton to the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket on July 31.

RIDOT plans on installing temporary signs indicating the old exit number and will leave them up for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.

What will be your new exit number?

I-95 North

Old Exit NumberNew Exit NumberLocation
11Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly
24Hopkinton/Hope Valley
37Route 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley
49Route 3 to Route 165/Acadia/Exeter
5A13ARoute 102 South/North Kingstown/Exeter
5B13BRoute 102 North/West Greenwich
618Route 3/West Greenwich/Coventry
6A19Hopkins Hill Road
721Coventry/West Warwick
8A24ARoute 2 to Route 4/East Greenwich/West Warwick
8B24BRoute 2 North/West Warwick
1027Route 117/Warwick/West Warwick
1128AI-295 North
1228BRoute 113 East to Route 5/Warwick
1329Route 1/Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport
14A31ARoute 37 East/Warwick
14B31BRoute 37 West/Cranston
1531CJefferson Boulevard
1633ARoute 10 North/Route 2/Cranston
1633BRoute 1/Elmwood Avenue
1835Route 1A/Thurbers Avenue
1936AI-195/Route 6 East/East Providence
2036BPoint Street
2137ABroadway
22A37BMemorial Boulevard
22B37CRoute 6 West/Route 10 South
22C37DProvidence Place
2338Route 146 North/Route 44/State Offices
2439ABranch Avenue
25A39BNorth Main Street
25B39CSmithfield Avenue
2640Route 122/Lonsdale Avenue/Main Street
2741ADowntown Pawtucket
2841BSchool Street
2942ABroadway
2942BCottage Street
3043East Street/Central Falls

I-95 South

Old Exit NumberNew Exit NumberLocation
3043Roosevelt Avenue/Central Falls
2942Downtown Pawtucket
2741Downtown Pawtucket
2539BSmithfield Avenue/North Main Street
2439ABranch Avenue
2338Route 146 North/Charles Street
22C37DProvidence Place
22B37CRoute 6 West/Route 10 South
22A37BDowntown/Memorial Boulevard
2137AAtwells Avenue
2036AI-195/Route 6 East/East Providence
1936BEddy Street
1835Route 1A/Thurbers Avenue
1734Route 1/Elmwood Avenue
16B33BRoute 10 North/Route 2/Reservoir Avenue
16A33ARoute 10 South/Route 12/Park Avenue
1531CJefferson Boulevard
14B31BRoute 37 West/Cranston
14A31ARoute 37 East/Warwick
1329Route 1/Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport
12B28BI-295 North/Route 113 West to Route 2
12A28ARoute 113 East to Route 5
10B27BRoute 117/Warwick/West Warwick
10A27ARoute 117 East/Warwick
924BRoute 4 South/North Kingstown
824ARoute 2/East Greenwich/West Warwick
721Coventry/West Warwick
6A19Hopkins Hill Road
618Route 3/West Greenwich/Coventry
5B13BRoute 102 North/West Greenwich
5A13ARoute 102 South/North Kingstown/Exeter
49Route 3 to Route 165/Acadia/Exeter
37Route 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley
24Hopkinton/Hope Valley
11Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly