PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Big changes are coming to Rhode Island’s most traveled highway.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) plans on renumbering the exits along I-95 later this month.

The renumbering is part of a multi-year plan to update the exits on interstates and other limited-access highways to reflect keyed mile markers, which is a system used nationwide. The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

The state has already renumbered the exits along other state highways, including I-195 and I-295. I-95 is the last highway that needs to be renumbered, according to RIDOT.

The state will begin renumbering the exits along I-95 from the Connecticut border in Hopkinton to the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket on July 31.

RIDOT plans on installing temporary signs indicating the old exit number and will leave them up for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.

What will be your new exit number?

I-95 North

Old Exit Number New Exit Number Location 1 1 Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly 2 4 Hopkinton/Hope Valley 3 7 Route 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley 4 9 Route 3 to Route 165/Acadia/Exeter 5A 13A Route 102 South/North Kingstown/Exeter 5B 13B Route 102 North/West Greenwich 6 18 Route 3/West Greenwich/Coventry 6A 19 Hopkins Hill Road 7 21 Coventry/West Warwick 8A 24A Route 2 to Route 4/East Greenwich/West Warwick 8B 24B Route 2 North/West Warwick 10 27 Route 117/Warwick/West Warwick 11 28A I-295 North 12 28B Route 113 East to Route 5/Warwick 13 29 Route 1/Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport 14A 31A Route 37 East/Warwick 14B 31B Route 37 West/Cranston 15 31C Jefferson Boulevard 16 33A Route 10 North/Route 2/Cranston 16 33B Route 1/Elmwood Avenue 18 35 Route 1A/Thurbers Avenue 19 36A I-195/Route 6 East/East Providence 20 36B Point Street 21 37A Broadway 22A 37B Memorial Boulevard 22B 37C Route 6 West/Route 10 South 22C 37D Providence Place 23 38 Route 146 North/Route 44/State Offices 24 39A Branch Avenue 25A 39B North Main Street 25B 39C Smithfield Avenue 26 40 Route 122/Lonsdale Avenue/Main Street 27 41A Downtown Pawtucket 28 41B School Street 29 42A Broadway 29 42B Cottage Street 30 43 East Street/Central Falls

I-95 South