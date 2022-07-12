PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Big changes are coming to Rhode Island’s most traveled highway.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) plans on renumbering the exits along I-95 later this month.
The renumbering is part of a multi-year plan to update the exits on interstates and other limited-access highways to reflect keyed mile markers, which is a system used nationwide. The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.
The state has already renumbered the exits along other state highways, including I-195 and I-295. I-95 is the last highway that needs to be renumbered, according to RIDOT.
The state will begin renumbering the exits along I-95 from the Connecticut border in Hopkinton to the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket on July 31.
RIDOT plans on installing temporary signs indicating the old exit number and will leave them up for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.
What will be your new exit number?
I-95 North
|Old Exit Number
|New Exit Number
|Location
|1
|1
|Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly
|2
|4
|Hopkinton/Hope Valley
|3
|7
|Route 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley
|4
|9
|Route 3 to Route 165/Acadia/Exeter
|5A
|13A
|Route 102 South/North Kingstown/Exeter
|5B
|13B
|Route 102 North/West Greenwich
|6
|18
|Route 3/West Greenwich/Coventry
|6A
|19
|Hopkins Hill Road
|7
|21
|Coventry/West Warwick
|8A
|24A
|Route 2 to Route 4/East Greenwich/West Warwick
|8B
|24B
|Route 2 North/West Warwick
|10
|27
|Route 117/Warwick/West Warwick
|11
|28A
|I-295 North
|12
|28B
|Route 113 East to Route 5/Warwick
|13
|29
|Route 1/Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport
|14A
|31A
|Route 37 East/Warwick
|14B
|31B
|Route 37 West/Cranston
|15
|31C
|Jefferson Boulevard
|16
|33A
|Route 10 North/Route 2/Cranston
|16
|33B
|Route 1/Elmwood Avenue
|18
|35
|Route 1A/Thurbers Avenue
|19
|36A
|I-195/Route 6 East/East Providence
|20
|36B
|Point Street
|21
|37A
|Broadway
|22A
|37B
|Memorial Boulevard
|22B
|37C
|Route 6 West/Route 10 South
|22C
|37D
|Providence Place
|23
|38
|Route 146 North/Route 44/State Offices
|24
|39A
|Branch Avenue
|25A
|39B
|North Main Street
|25B
|39C
|Smithfield Avenue
|26
|40
|Route 122/Lonsdale Avenue/Main Street
|27
|41A
|Downtown Pawtucket
|28
|41B
|School Street
|29
|42A
|Broadway
|29
|42B
|Cottage Street
|30
|43
|East Street/Central Falls
I-95 South
|Old Exit Number
|New Exit Number
|Location
|30
|43
|Roosevelt Avenue/Central Falls
|29
|42
|Downtown Pawtucket
|27
|41
|Downtown Pawtucket
|25
|39B
|Smithfield Avenue/North Main Street
|24
|39A
|Branch Avenue
|23
|38
|Route 146 North/Charles Street
|22C
|37D
|Providence Place
|22B
|37C
|Route 6 West/Route 10 South
|22A
|37B
|Downtown/Memorial Boulevard
|21
|37A
|Atwells Avenue
|20
|36A
|I-195/Route 6 East/East Providence
|19
|36B
|Eddy Street
|18
|35
|Route 1A/Thurbers Avenue
|17
|34
|Route 1/Elmwood Avenue
|16B
|33B
|Route 10 North/Route 2/Reservoir Avenue
|16A
|33A
|Route 10 South/Route 12/Park Avenue
|15
|31C
|Jefferson Boulevard
|14B
|31B
|Route 37 West/Cranston
|14A
|31A
|Route 37 East/Warwick
|13
|29
|Route 1/Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport
|12B
|28B
|I-295 North/Route 113 West to Route 2
|12A
|28A
|Route 113 East to Route 5
|10B
|27B
|Route 117/Warwick/West Warwick
|10A
|27A
|Route 117 East/Warwick
|9
|24B
|Route 4 South/North Kingstown
|8
|24A
|Route 2/East Greenwich/West Warwick
|7
|21
|Coventry/West Warwick
|6A
|19
|Hopkins Hill Road
|6
|18
|Route 3/West Greenwich/Coventry
|5B
|13B
|Route 102 North/West Greenwich
|5A
|13A
|Route 102 South/North Kingstown/Exeter
|4
|9
|Route 3 to Route 165/Acadia/Exeter
|3
|7
|Route 138/South Kingstown/Hope Valley
|2
|4
|Hopkinton/Hope Valley
|1
|1
|Route 3/Hopkinton/Westerly