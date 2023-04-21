PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Seafood lovers in Rhode Island will soon have the opportunity to indulge in their favorite shellfish.

The 7th Annual Quahog Week, hosted by the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collective and R.I. Department of Environmental Management, will be held April 23-29.

More than two dozen restaurants and markets are participating in the event to support the local shellfish industry. Quahog-inspired dishes and deals will be offered throughout the week.

Roughly 17.5 million quahogs, valued at more than $4 million, were harvested last year from Narragansett Bay and other coastal waters, according to the state.

“Quahogging has a long history in the Ocean State and supports the livelihoods of hundreds of diggers year-round, along with local restaurants and food-based businesses,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

“Visiting one of the participating venues next week to purchase quahogs to cook at home or enjoy a meal made with delicious, freshly harvested clams is a great way to support Rhode Island restaurants and seafood markets and a chance savor a favorite quahog dish or try something new,” he added.

In addition to quahog week, the R.I. Seafood Marketing Collaborative has planned two quahog nights at The Guild Warren and Narragansett Brewery. Organizers said attendees will be able to meet quahoggers from the R.I. Shellfisherman’s Association and enjoy complimentary little necks shucked and served by members.

Any restaurants and markets that want to participate can sign up here.