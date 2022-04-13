BOSTON (WPRI) — In less than a week, Marathon Monday returns to its usual Patriots’ Day.

Two Rhode Island State Troopers will be among the thousands of runners participating in the 126th Boston Marathon to raise money for Cops for Kids with Cancer.

As a team, Troopers Chris D’Angelo and Jacquelyn Applin have committed to raise $8,000 to help Rhode Island families with the financial and emotional difficulties that come with having a child battling cancer.

Neither has run the Boston Marathon before, and each took a different path to get to where they are now.

“I grew up in Boston, so going to the marathon was like a separate holiday for my family,” Applin said. “Being able to run it this year is a dream come true.”

Applin ran in high school and college, so this race seemed like the perfect way to combine her passions. For D’Angelo, his inspiration came while he was working security during last year’s marathon.

“I can remember, still, looking at my partner while we’re standing there, it was just so much energy in the air,” D’Angelo recalled. “We were just watching the runners go, and I looked at him like, ‘I really, really want to do this next year.'”

Both troopers have been preparing for months, running miles in various conditions to make sure they’re ready.

“Race day comes, you finish that 26.2 miles, which is great. It feels awesome. But you know you’ve done a lot more. You’ve raised money for families that can’t pay all the bills, that can’t make the car payments, mortgage payments because they have a sick kid,” RISP Marathon Team Coordinator Amy Jackman expressed.

In order to reach their $8,000 goal, the troopers are selling T-shirts for $25, as well as collecting donations online.

“It’s an honor to be running for them. The work they do is inspirational,” Applin said. “They’ve raised upwards of $4 million for families of kids with cancer.”

“It gives me some perspective to think like, this is nothing to what those families are going through. It gives me that motivation to keep going,” D’Angelo added.

At last check, the team was at about 80% of their goal, but there is still time to donate.