SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Special Olympics athlete Rhode Island Brian Johnson returned home with some new hardware Monday.

Johnson, along with his unified partner David Young, spent the past week in Germany competing on behalf of Special Olympics USA in bocce.

The 31-year-old not only won a silver medal in his singles division, but he and Young also took home the gold medal in unified doubles over the weekend.

Johnson and Young were brought to the Special Olympics Rhode Island headquarters in Smithfield with a police escort.

The duo arrived to a cheering crowd of fans and loved ones who were eager to celebrate their accomplishments.

Johnson was the only Rhode Islander to compete in the Special Olympics World Games, joining roughly 7,000 athletes from 190 countries.