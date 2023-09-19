PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The popular shark license plates will soon be seen on Rhode Island roads.

The plate, which was designed and painted by marine artist Paul McPhee, is the fastest-growing charity plate in Rhode Island history, according to Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) Executive Director Jon Dodd.

Only those who ordered a passenger or combination plate on or before Sept. 3 can pick them up next weekend at the DMV headquarters in Cranston.

Distribution will be done alphabetically from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. over two days:

Saturday, Sept. 30 — last name (or business name) beginning A-M only

Sunday, Oct. 1 — last name (or business name) beginning N-Z only

Anyone who is unable to attend the event will have to go to the Cranston DMV after Tuesday, Oct. 10, to pick up their plates.

Passenger and combination plates ordered after Sept. 3 will not be available for pickup. Details on the distribution of those plates will be sent directly to purchasers.

Commercial and motorcycle plates have not reached the required 600-plate minimum to go into production.

The plate features a large mako shark, which the ASI says is now endangered worldwide.

Plates can be ordered on the Atlantic Shark Institute website. The cost is $42.50 for a set of plates, with $20 from each plate fee going to the ASI.