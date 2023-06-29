PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The popular Rhode Island shark license plate is officially the first charity plate available for motorcycles.

According to the Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI), a request for their plate to be open to motorcyclists was two hours after being announced in late April.

“We hadn’t even gotten to lunchtime on our first day and we already had people asking if we

could make the plates available to motorcyclists,” ASI Executive Director Jon Dodd said.

The plate, which was designed and painted by marine artist Paul McPhee, is the fastest-growing charity plate in Rhode Island history, according to Dodd.

More than 6,000 plates in total have been ordered, according to Dodd, and the required 600-plate minimum was met almost immediately for passenger and combination plates.

Commercial plates are halfway to the 600 minimum order requirement, Dodd added, and motorcycles have now joined.

The plate features a large mako shark, which the ASI says is now endangered worldwide.

Plates can be ordered on the Atlantic Shark Institute website. The cost is $42.50 for a set of plates, with $20 from each plate fee going to the ASI.