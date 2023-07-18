SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s no secret that Pasquale Illiano has a passion for pizza.

Just ask anyone who visits his pizzeria in South County Commons.

“Everything is down to a science, I’m very meticulous,” Illiano said. “I care very much about the details and the prep — from the very minute I mix the dough to the second that pizza comes out of the oven.”

Illiano tells 12 News he was born and raised in Naples, Italy. He tells 12 News that, when he first stepped foot in a kitchen more than three decades ago, it was “love at first sight.”

“I knew immediately this was what I was meant to do,” he explained.

Illiano opened Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletana back in 2015. Since then, he’s earned his Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana certification, and has been acclaimed both nationally and internationally.

His latest accolade? Pasquale’s has been ranked No. 12 in this year’s 50 Top Pizza’s U.S.A. guide.

“I was amazed,” he said, reflecting upon when he first learned his pizzeria made the cut. “I’m surrounded by the best pizza guys in the [country].”

Illiano attributes his restaurant’s success to its authenticity.

“We import everything,” he said. “Everything comes from Naples … I go to Italy often to source products.”

Even his pizza oven is special. Illiano said it was made with materials sourced from Mount Vesuvius.

“I feel like I have a volcano in my restaurant,” he joked.

While Illiano would recommend everything on his menu, there’s one pie that holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s the simplest thing that I have on the menu. The pizza margherita,” he said. “Every time I pull a margherita out of the oven, I look at it and it’s like my first love.”

Pasquale’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is also open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.