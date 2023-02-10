PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Brian Roque’s parents turned on their TV Thursday night to watch Wheel of Fortune, they didn’t expect to see their son as a contestant.

The Warwick native and La Salle Academy graduate tells 12 News he first applied for “America’s Game” two years ago, but was chosen as an alternate contestant.

Roque didn’t give up though, and decided to apply again after attending a Jeopardy taping.

Within a week of his submission, Roque was invited onto the show.

Roque, who now lives in California, said Wheel of Fortune is his mother’s favorite show. That’s why he said the experience was extra special for his family.

While he didn’t make it to the bonus round, Roque did walk away with $4,000.