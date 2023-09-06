WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick man whose early exit from the show “Survivor” left fans stunned last season is getting a second chance.

Bruce Perreault, 47, will battle against 17 other castaways stranded on the islands of Fiji this fall for the $1 million prize and coveted title of Sole Survivor.

Perreault was originally a contestant on Season 44 of the show, but was forced to leave early after diving head-first into a beam minutes into the opening challenge. The insurance agent continued to play, but eventually collapsed and blacked out in the middle of the contest.

Though he initially showed improvement upon receiving medical treatment, Perreault began experiencing severe headaches later that night and was pulled from the game for his own safety.

Perreault was reportedly the earliest evacuation in the franchise’s history, which is why host Jeff Probst invited him to return to the show.

“I don’t think Bruce got his fair share of ‘Survivor,'” Probst explained.

Perreault described himself as “a dude who was on television for 12 minutes.”

“How much of an advantage could I honestly have?” he said with a chuckle, adding that he was only on the island for 12 hours and was “concussed for 11-and-a-half hours of that.”

When asked what his strategy would be this time around, Perreault said he wants to be known as everyone’s “Uncle Bruce.”

“In the 12 hours that I was there, I was the father figure,” Perreault said of the previous season. “I need to not be dad. The dad is the one who sets the rules … the uncle is the one you can talk to and have a conversation with about how dumb your dad is being.”

The first episode of Season 45 is scheduled to air on Sept. 27.