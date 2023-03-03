PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A lobster trap tag issued to a Rhode Island fishing vessel more than a decade ago was recently found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The DEM said it was contacted by a Scottish woman last week, who explained that her son had found the tag while picking up trash along Meal Beach in Burra.

The tag, according to the DEM, was issued to a commercial fishing vessel last registered Rhode Island in 2011, meaning it must’ve been floating around in the Atlantic Ocean for at least 12 years.