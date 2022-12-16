PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Andrew Grover absolutely loves Legos.

The lifelong Rhode Islander is excited the state will host its first-ever Lego convention next year.

“Lego is just kind of my whimsical choice,” he said. “People like to look at Legos.”

Grover said he’s captivated by the nostalgia of the Ocean State, which is what inspired him to bring Rhode Island’s historic buildings back to life. The Providence resident tells 12 News he has tens of thousands of bricks in his basement workshop.

But beyond the bricks is Grover’s passion, not only to recreate old buildings but to reinvigorate his interest through his medium of choice.

“I’m always going to like it when people like Legos,” Grover said. “The more people that connect to that, the better.”

In his latest project, Grover reimagined Providence’s North Main Street using illustrations from a recent study of the corridor.

“It’s a whimsical way to make a serious point,” Grover explained.

The completed version of the model will be on display starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Providence Department of Planning and Development building on Westminster Street.

The chance to unleash the imagination of both children and adults is what fuels Grover’s excitement for the upcoming Lego convention, which is being held in the West Warwick Civic Center this upcoming May.

“As we get older, we just see the world as it is,” he said. “You’ve got to see the world as it could be. Kids do this all the time when they’re making Legos.”

Visit the Brick Convention’s website for tickets and more information about the event.