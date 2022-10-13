BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A Bristol couple is being hailed heroes after they stumbled upon a fire at a nursery while on their honeymoon in Barcelona, Spain.

David Squillante and Doran Smith got married in fall 2020, but expplained that they never got to go on a proper honeymoon due to the pandemic.

To celebrate their two-year anniversary, the pair planned a trip to Spain. A few days in, they were walking down the street when they noticed a commotion.

This story is getting national attention!



A Bristol, RI couple on their honeymoon in Barcelona walked by a building on fire, quickly realizing it was a NURSERY! The pair jumped into action– helping save nearly two-dozen children.



"I really didn't think. I just ran in." @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ltRcxLPmJg — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) October 13, 2022

“[People] were looking up towards a balcony above them and yelling … everything was frantic,” Smith explained. “That’s when I saw flames coming out of the door.”

Smith said her husband dropped everything and ran inside.

“I really didn’t think, I just ran in,” he recalled. “The goal was to put out the fire as fast as I could and to help.”

Smith took out her phone to record what was going on, but quickly put it away when she realized the severity of the situation.

Courtesy: Doran Smith

Squillante immediately rushed cribs full of young children outside to safety.

“I just noticed that there were a bunch of babies sleeping in cots,” Squillante said. “They were ranging in age from newborns to 3 years old.”

The couple joined the nursery workers in helping to rescue the children. Additional strangers on the street also jumped into action.

“Dave would hand me a baby, I would hand it to someone else,” Smith said. “I ended up holding one across the street, and we ended up hanging one to a guy with a broken arm.”

“It was just … in the moment everyone just wanted to help,” she continued. “Even though we didn’t speak the same language, we knew everyone was there to help these babies.”

Thankfully, the nearly two-dozen children all got out safely.

“It doesn’t feel real at all,” Squillante said, looking back on the ordeal. “Every time I tell [the story], I’m like, ‘did that really happen?'”

The couple said their instincts and upbringings may have played a part. Smith comes from a family of teachers, and Squillante from a family of firefighters and policemen.

The pair now has a unique story to tell their future children and grandchildren.

“It felt like a movie scene,” Squillante said. “But we were happy to be in the right place at the right time.”