BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A Bristol couple is being hailed heroes after they stumbled upon a fire at a nursery while on their honeymoon in Barcelona, Spain.
David Squillante and Doran Smith got married in fall 2020, but expplained that they never got to go on a proper honeymoon due to the pandemic.
To celebrate their two-year anniversary, the pair planned a trip to Spain. A few days in, they were walking down the street when they noticed a commotion.
“[People] were looking up towards a balcony above them and yelling … everything was frantic,” Smith explained. “That’s when I saw flames coming out of the door.”
Smith said her husband dropped everything and ran inside.
“I really didn’t think, I just ran in,” he recalled. “The goal was to put out the fire as fast as I could and to help.”
Smith took out her phone to record what was going on, but quickly put it away when she realized the severity of the situation.
Squillante immediately rushed cribs full of young children outside to safety.
“I just noticed that there were a bunch of babies sleeping in cots,” Squillante said. “They were ranging in age from newborns to 3 years old.”
The couple joined the nursery workers in helping to rescue the children. Additional strangers on the street also jumped into action.
“Dave would hand me a baby, I would hand it to someone else,” Smith said. “I ended up holding one across the street, and we ended up hanging one to a guy with a broken arm.”
“It was just … in the moment everyone just wanted to help,” she continued. “Even though we didn’t speak the same language, we knew everyone was there to help these babies.”
Thankfully, the nearly two-dozen children all got out safely.
“It doesn’t feel real at all,” Squillante said, looking back on the ordeal. “Every time I tell [the story], I’m like, ‘did that really happen?'”
The couple said their instincts and upbringings may have played a part. Smith comes from a family of teachers, and Squillante from a family of firefighters and policemen.
The pair now has a unique story to tell their future children and grandchildren.
“It felt like a movie scene,” Squillante said. “But we were happy to be in the right place at the right time.”