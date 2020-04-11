12 RESPONDS //
RI couple on the front lines of the pandemic sees rainbow as a sign of hope

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One local couple has been battling the coronavirus outbreak on the front lines – but they’re each fighting the same virus in different ways.

Andrew Bobola is a Providence firefighter and his wife Jessica Collinson is an emergency room nurse at Miriam Hospital. Both have been doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.

Collinson said she spends her days in the emergency room dealing with an influx of patients. Bobola, on the other hand, said firefighters are taking extra precautions while responding to calls.

After Thursday’s rainstorm, Bobola captured a photo of a rainbow that seemed to touch the roof of Miriam Hospital – where his wife was working.

The couple said it was a sign of hope during this time of uncertainty.

“It was symbolic – like we’re going to get through this,” Collinson said. “It’s going to be really tough, but as long as we do it together and we stick together as a team and we support each other and do our jobs as best we can then we’ll get through it.”

Bobola and Collinson said having each other is what helps them get through the tough days at work.

