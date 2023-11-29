(NEXSTAR) — When you think of the heart of Rhode Island, you probably think of Providence, or maybe Narragansett Bay.

If you think of the former, you aren’t that far off.

Since the first census in 1790, the U.S. Census Bureau has been calculating the “center of population” in the country. This is a point where an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the U.S. would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. It is the average location of where people in the U.S. live, according to the Census Bureau.

Data from the 2020 census found Hartville, Missouri, is the “heart” of America. Since 1980, Missouri towns have been the population centers, but the first-ever center in 1790 was in Maryland, just east of Baltimore.

In addition to calculating the center of population for the U.S., the Census Bureau is also able to calculate the “heart” of each state.

Based on the latest census, Rhode Island’s center of population is located in a backyard in Cranston between Zinnia Drive and Dellwood Road at 41° 45′ 20″N, 71° 27′ 02″W.

You can see the center of the state’s current population on the interactive map here:

The state’s population center has stayed in the same neighborhood for the last four decades, moving only a street or two since 1990.

Rhode Island’s first “center” in 1880 was in Cranston as well, landing near the intersection of Woodstock Lane and Kearsarge Drive. It has trended in a rough circle ever since, with a detour to Johnston in the 1930s and 40s near Central Avenue.

You can view the progress of Rhode Island’s population center in the interactive map below.

It’s too soon to tell where Rhode Island’s next population center will be in 2030, though it will likely shift slightly again.

Last year alone, 40,311 moved to Rhode Island from outside the state, slightly more than the nearly 39,156 that left over the same period. Most of them didn’t go very far though.