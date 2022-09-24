EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening.

Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m.

The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A quick search shwed that people in other states have spotted it as well.

It was soon later confirmed to be a Space X rocket launch.

(Story continues below photos.)

Credit: Brian Miller in Matunuck

Credit: Amanda Paulhus in Foster

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 7:32 p.m. The first stage landed on a Space X drone ship in the Atlantic while the upper stage streaked across Southern New England skies.

The rocket launched 52 Starlink satellites into space. The satellites will provide internet access to remote areas of the globe.

