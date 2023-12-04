EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Aria Mia Loberti recently made her acting debut in the Netflix limited series “All the Light We Cannot See.”

The series is based of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr.

The Johnston native stars in the series as Marie Laure, a girl growing up in Nazi-occupied France. Both Loberti and the character she plays are legally blind.

Loberti was a PhD student at the University of Rhode Island (URI) when she first heard about the open casting call for “All the Light We Cannot See.”

“A teacher from Rhode Island who taught me how to use my weight cane, actually, sent me the casting search for Marie Laure and I told her no because I didn’t act and I had never really thought about acting,” she explained.

Loberti had always been a big fan of the book. She eventually sent in a tape and was shocked when she got the part. It was the first time she had even auditioned for anything.

“I was in school plays that had to include everybody, but I just felt like I was always stifled from pursuing that dream,” she said. “I didn’t think there was a place for me.”

The PhD student in Loberti jumped out during her preparations for the role.

“I did a lot of research,” Loberti said. “So, primarily I went to the book cause it is such an incredible piece of material, and I made these spreadsheets that correlated scenes in the book with scenes that I got in the script. Then I matched each with a song that maybe she would’ve felt in that circumstance.”

Loberti said she also matched scenes with scents to try and trigger emotions.

“When I think about my time at URI, I think of the smell of the pine trees and the mulch on the quad and that transports me there,” she explained. “So, what might transport [Marie Laurie] and what might help me find her? I tried to do a lot of sensory work.”

Now, Loberti feels like she’s found her true calling in acting. In turn, she’s become the role model that she wishes she had growing up in Rhode Island.

“If I had had a show like this on TV, if I could turn on an interview like this and see someone like me on screen, my whole life would have been different,” Loberti said.

Using her newfound platform, Loberti is continuing to speak out, showing that people of all abilities should be given opportunities to succeed.

“I’m really privileged to hopefully have a set of double doors that I’m throwing open and hopefully everyone can just come running in behind me,” Loberti said. “That’s the coolest thing I could imagine. Someone else could be here next and take it even further.”

Despite her rise to fame, Loberti still loves her roots. While speaking with 12 News, she brought her mother along.

“It’s really good to just be back and to enjoy it,” Loberti said. “I really did come full circle, and I can share it with the community that matters most to me which is my family and my home.”

Watch the extended interview with Aria Mia Loberti in the video below.