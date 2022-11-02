WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A local real estate agency just closed on the highest sale in Rhode Island this year, according to the RI Statewide MLS.

Lila Delman Compass said the home on 2 Kidd’s Way in Watch Hill just sold for $17.7 million.

The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.

The sale is the second-highest sale in the history of both Watch Hill and Washington County, coming in behind the sale of Taylor Swift’s mansion at $17.75 million.