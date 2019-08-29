Rescue dogs from Afghanistan arrive in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Potter League for Animals welcomed four rescue dogs from Afghanistan to Rhode Island Thursday afternoon.

The four dogs (Linus, Tope, Diesel, and Zeus) were found on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan and will soon be adopted out to families here.

Linus, a female mix has been living in the Kabul shelter for the last 6-years, and it’s estimated she is 8-years old.

The dogs were flown into New York earlier Thursday and were transported directly to Middletown, Rhode Island.

The dogs arrived full of energy after making the journey of over 6,700 miles from the Middle East to Southern New England.

The Middletown-based animal shelter partnered with Nowzad Charity in 2017. The charity, founded by Sgt. Pen Farthing, made it his mission to reunite soldier with their “battle buddies”.

Since 2007 the Nowzad Charity has reunited more than 1,200 soldiers with the dogs & cats roaming the streets of Afghanistan.

In a statement from Potter League Executive Director Brad Shear says, “Now we are able to help in yet another way, bringing dogs to Newport where they can find great new homes.”

According to Rhode Island State law, the dogs will remain in isolation for five days and will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Pending medical and behavioral assessments they will soon be available for adoption.

If someone is interested in adopting one of the dogs, Brad Shear says, simply come in.

“These specific dogs will be ready at the earliest the midd of next week,” said Shear. “Our goal of our adoption process with all animals is to make a good match between your family and the right animal for you.”

While these dogs did come to Rhode Island via the Nowzas Charity, these dogs aren’t specifically meant for active duty servicemen/women and veterans.

Anyone is able to adopt Linus, Tope, Diesel, and Zeus. All the dogs are mix breed. Diesel is the youngest at one-year-old, Tope (which is Dari for ‘ball’) is four-years-old, Zeus is six-years-old, and Linus is eight-years-old.