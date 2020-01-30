Report: Wreck of Titanic hit by submarine over the summer

(WPRI) — After more than a century at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, the Titanic is back in the news.

Everyone knows the story of how the “unsinkable ship” struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, but it appears the Titanic was involved in another collision underwater.

Court documents recently obtained by the Washington Post revealed a small submarine being used by a documentary crew struck the Titanic last summer. According to the report, EYOS Expeditions had been performing a series of dives with the two-person vessel in late July and early August when “intense and highly unpredictable current” caused for “accidental contact” with the Titanic.

A rust stain was later found on the side of the submarine, the Post reports. It’s unclear at this time whether the Titanic sustained any damage.

RMS Titanic, the company that owns the ship’s salvage rights, is now seeking to find out what took so long for EYOS Expeditions to come clean. According to the Post, RMS Titanic responded angrily in a court filing Tuesday, demanding that video footage of the incident be turned over immediately.