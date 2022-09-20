EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are beginning to change color, which only means one thing: fall is in the air.

And when it comes to loving autumn, Rhode Islanders are some of the most enthusiastic in the country, according to a recent report by Trips to Discover.

Rhode Island ranks third nationwide for most “fall spirit,” according to the report, while Massachusetts ranked 11th on the list.

Trips to Discover considered the following when ranking states based on their love of the season:

Number of pumpkin patches per capita

Each state’s fraction of the country’s annual pumpkin harvest

Fall-related Google searches, including fall candles, fall décor, fall recipes, fall quotes, and fall activities.

Fall-related Twitter hashtags, including #fallvibes, #fallseason, #fallfeeling, #fallcolors, #autumn, #leafpeeping, #pumpkinspice and #leaves.

Based on the criteria, Rhode Island received an overall score of 91.2, with 38 pumpkin patches, 110 pumpkin acres, 71 fall searches and 75 fall tweets.

The report found that the Ocean State is ranked first when it comes to fall activity searches, such as pumpkin carving.

The state with the most “fall spirit,” according to the report, is Delaware, followed by Virginia. The state with the least “fall spirit” is Hawaii.

When it comes to the other New England states, Vermont ranked 9th, New Hampshire ranked 10th, Connecticut ranked 13th and Main ranked 22nd.