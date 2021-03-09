Report: Rhode Island ranks 34th best state in the US

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island was named the 34th best state in the nation, the U.S. News and World Report released Tuesday.

This is a drop from last year when the Ocean State ranked 26th out of 50.

The decision has a lot to do with the state’s rough roads and high housing costs, according to an analysis on the rankings by R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi.

“All kinds of opportunity for us to look at how we can improve our infrastructure. The cost of living in Rhode Island, specifically, housing is very high,” he said. “For many Rhode Islanders, affordable housing is way out of reach for them, too much so.”

The U.S. News and World Report used the most recent data from January 2021 to drive its rankings. They’re based on data that measures how states best serve their residents in eight main categories, such as education, health car and opportunity.

Massachusetts, on the other hand, came in the top 10, ranking at number nine. Washington came in first, with Louisiana coming in last at number 50.

