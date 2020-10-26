Rep. Keating channels inner cranberry farmer, Stevie Nicks in TikTok debut

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Rep. Bill Keating posted a berry interesting video on his social media accounts Monday.

Keating made his TikTok debut in style, recreating a viral video in which a man filmed himself skateboarding, drinking cranberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s hit song “Dreams.”

The idea for the video came from Nik DeCosta-Klipa, a reporter for Boston.com.

“The fact we still haven’t had a TikTok of Bill Keating doing the cranberry juice/Fleetwood Mac video feels like a missed opportunity for the entire Cape Cod region,” he tweeted last Wednesday.

Keating did not disappoint.

While he didn’t show off any sweet skateboarding skills, Keating did visit one of the Bay State’s many cranberry bogs to film his own take on the video.

In the video, Keating is seen wearing waders and sitting in the driver’s seat of a cranberry harvester. He channeled his inner Stevie Nicks, lip-syncing to the song and sipping on some cranberry juice.

“I’m proud to be strong advocate for our local cranberry growers, even if it means lip-syncing in waders,” he wrote in a social media post.

Cranberries are a huge part of Massachusetts’ economy, so much so that Gov. Charlie Baker recently declared October “Massachusetts Cranberry Month.”

Massachusetts, according to Baker, is the oldest cranberry-growing region in the country, with approximately 13,300 acres of commercial cranberry bogs in the state.

Keating represents the majority of Plymouth County and parts of Bristol County, including Fall River and New Bedford.