Rep. Keating channels inner cranberry farmer, Stevie Nicks in TikTok debut

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Rep. Bill Keating

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Rep. Bill Keating posted a berry interesting video on his social media accounts Monday.

Keating made his TikTok debut in style, recreating a viral video in which a man filmed himself skateboarding, drinking cranberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac’s hit song “Dreams.”

The idea for the video came from Nik DeCosta-Klipa, a reporter for Boston.com.

“The fact we still haven’t had a TikTok of Bill Keating doing the cranberry juice/Fleetwood Mac video feels like a missed opportunity for the entire Cape Cod region,” he tweeted last Wednesday.

Keating did not disappoint.

While he didn’t show off any sweet skateboarding skills, Keating did visit one of the Bay State’s many cranberry bogs to film his own take on the video.

In the video, Keating is seen wearing waders and sitting in the driver’s seat of a cranberry harvester. He channeled his inner Stevie Nicks, lip-syncing to the song and sipping on some cranberry juice.

“I’m proud to be strong advocate for our local cranberry growers, even if it means lip-syncing in waders,” he wrote in a social media post.

Cranberries are a huge part of Massachusetts’ economy, so much so that Gov. Charlie Baker recently declared October “Massachusetts Cranberry Month.”

Massachusetts, according to Baker, is the oldest cranberry-growing region in the country, with approximately 13,300 acres of commercial cranberry bogs in the state.

Keating represents the majority of Plymouth County and parts of Bristol County, including Fall River and New Bedford.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/21/2020:Lt. Governor Dan McKee and Mike Strout

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour